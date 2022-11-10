Nexans inks reservation agreement for EuroAsia Interconnector

November 10, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Nexans Norway has signed a reservation agreement for the HVDC cable systems for the Cyprus – Greece link of the EuroAsia Interconnector.

EuroAsia Interconnector is a multi-terminal high-voltage, direct current scheme which will comprise three converter stations with sea electrodes, interconnected by cables, linking the national electricity grids of Israel, Cyprus and Greece with Europe.

The reservation agreement enables the commencement of works and ensures the reservation of the required manufacturing and installation capacity to design, manufacture, supply, install and test the onshore and offshore HVDC cable systems for the timely implementation of the subsea electricity interconnector.

Nexans was named the preferred bidder for the engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) contract of the HVDC cable systems for the first stage of the project in June.

The company will be in charge of the EPCI of two HVDC cable systems, Pole 1 and Pole 2, for the Cyprus – Greece (Crete) link of Stage 1, or 1,000 MW, of the EuroAsia Interconnector.

EuroAsia Interconnector entered the construction phase in October.

At full deployment, the 500 kV interconnector will allow the transfer of 2,000 MW of electricity. Its total offshore length is 1,208 kilometers, while its onshore length is 25 kilometers.

It is set to bring an end to Cyprus’s energy isolation, effectively making all EU countries physically connected to the EU electricity grid.

The first phase of the project is expected to be operational within 2025.