OX2 and Nordkalk planning e-fuel production on Gotland, Sweden

October 31, 2023, by Aida Čučuk

Sweden-based OX2 and Finland-based Nordkalk have announced plans to jointly investigate the opportunities for the production of e-fuel on Gotland, Sweden.

Illustration only; Courtesy of Nordkalk

Specifically, the parties will initiate a pilot study on how a facility should be planned, how the use of the area can be maximized and how the harbor of Storugns can be developed.

According to OX2, the e-fuel can be used to replace fossil fuels in Nordkalk’s production or to refine the limestone to fertilization products. Moreover, it can be used for shipping and other industries, as well as to make Gotland a hub for green growth and development.

OX2 noted the company is developing large-scale offshore wind farms outside the island of Gotland that can supply the electricity and hydrogen needed, adding that OX2 is also active in the development of hydrogen infrastructure and is, among other things, a partner in the development of a hydrogen pipeline between Finland, Åland, Sweden and Germany.

Commenting on the production plans, Emelie Zakrisson, Head of Offshore Wind Development in Sweden, OX2, said: “This is a very exciting project that will contribute to develop Gotland and create job opportunities. Wind is a natural resource that can be used to transition to sustainable fuels and create new industries, but also to secure that current industries remain competitive in the future. Gotland has better conditions for this than maybe any other place in Sweden.”

Ola Thuresson, Industrial Development Director, Nordkalk, stated: “The collaboration with OX2 is a significant step towards lifelong net-zero through e-fuel production whilst providing a production stream for our CO2 capture plants. This not only aligns with our commitment to sustainability and net-zero, but also positions Gotland and Sweden as strategically key players in the transition towards sustainable and efficient energy utilization across not only our industry but multiple industries.”