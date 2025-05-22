New alliance targets e-methanol development in Puertollano, Spain

Back to overview
Collaboration
May 22, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

Renewable energy company Magnon, a subsidiary of the Spanish Ence, and Dutch hydrogen project developer Power2X, together with ErasmoPower2X, have signed an agreement to explore the development of an e-methanol plant at Magnon’s industrial complex in Puertollano, Ciudad Real, Spain.

Around 380,000 tonnes of biogenic CO2 will be captured each year, enabling, amongst others, the annual production of 200,000 tonnes of synthetic methanol, Ence said, adding that this non-fossil feedstock enables the decarbonization of hard-to-electrify sectors such as shipping, aviation, and chemicals.

As part of the initial phase of the agreement, the parties are expected to jointly conduct a detailed feasibility study of the carbon capture and e-methanol synthesis. Reportedly, Magnon will oversee the integration of carbon capture into its existing biomass plant, while Power2X and ErasmoPower2X will manage the hydrogen supply integration.

As disclosed, the feasibility of producing renewable hydrogen on-site at Magnon’s industrial complex in Puertollano, as well as the supply of green hydrogen from ErasmoPower2X facilities in Saceruela, Ciudad Real, via the hydrogen backbone, will both be assessed.

Guillermo Negro, CEO of Magnon Green Energy, commented: “As the leading biomass company and largest biogenic CO2 producer in Spain, we are excited to keep on contributing towards energy independence of Spain and Europe. We highly value the collaboration with Power2X and ErasmoPower2X to study the production of renewable fuels in Castilla-La Mancha.”

Niels van Buuren, EVP, Business Development, Power2X, stated: “This initiative shows Power2X integrating new technologies with existing industrial processes to produce green hydrogen and e-methanol, which will decarbonize various Spanish industries e.g., steel, automotive, refineries and aviation. As a European developer, we are excited to collaborate with Spanish Magnon Green Energy at the forefront of Spain’s energy transition.”

Bas Dekker, Founder and CEO of ErasmoPower2X, remarked: “This partnering agreement is yet another example of the great opportunity that has been created in Spain, and specifically Castilla-La Mancha, where the energy transition is resulting in investment in new industries, infrastructure and jobs.”

It is worth noting that multiple hydrogen and e-methanol projects are currently under development in Spain, including a green hydrogen project in Bilbao and e-methanol projects in Galicia and La Robla.

