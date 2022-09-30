Paimpol-Bréhat tidal energy test site gets subsea link upgrade

September 30, 2022, by Amir Garanovic

The Paimpol-Bréhat tidal energy test site has been upgraded with a reconfigured subsea link, which is expected to facilitate the demonstrations of tidal turbine technologies offshore Brittany region in France.

Immersion of the three-phase terminal that can be connected out of water (Courtesy of EDF)

Thanks to the recent reconfiguration of the subsea link, the site now benefits from a three-phase alternating current connection, connectable out of the water.

The works on the site were completed in mid-September, with an ultimate aim of making the test site more attractive for tidal energy developers.

Aside from a three-phase alternating current socket, the connections can now be made using a terminal plug which simplifies the marine operations, eliminating the need for underwater connections using divers.

The reconfiguration work was carried out as part of the European TIGER project under the sponsorship of the Brittany region and EDF, and with co-funding from the INTERREG Channel program.

The TIGER project – the largest Interreg project ever launched with €45.5 million budget – aims to demonstrate that tidal energy is a mature industry, capable of achieving an accelerated cost reduction path.

Connected to the French national power grid, and operational for 10 years, the Paimpol-Bréhat covers 3.5 hectares, and is located in the north-east of the island of Bréhat in Brittany.

It is operated by EDF and SEENEOH Bretagne, with the support of the Brittany region and Brittany Ocean Power industry association.

The site has also recently welcomed several environmental measurement kits, installed to improve the environmental characterization of the demonstration area and collect various types of data, all with the joint aim of accelerating the development of tidal energy industry.