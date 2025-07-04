Back to overview
WSS to accelerate electrification as newest member of Maritime Battery Forum

July 4, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Norwegian maritime solutions provider Wilhelmsen Ships Service (WSS) has joined the Maritime Battery Forum (MBF), a global community of maritime battery enablers, to drive adoption of clean energy and accelerate electrification in the maritime sector.

As part of the MBF, Wilhelmsen aims to gain early insights into emerging battery technologies, regulatory trends, and deployment strategies while also contributing its practical knowledge in retrofitting vessels and building charging infrastructure.

Joining the Maritime Battery Forum reflects our commitment to accelerating the maritime industry’s transition to cleaner, more energy-efficient operations. We look forward to collaborating with like-minded partners to exchange operational insights, contribute to the development of battery technologies, and support the implementation of critical onboard and onshore systems such as integrated battery solutions and charging infrastructure. Through these initiatives, we aim to make maritime electrification achievable and a practical reality,” the company said.

The Norwegian company is investigating several avenues to support and expand the use of maritime batteries in vessel operations, including the development of specialized operational treatments and chemical solutions designed specifically for battery-powered systems.

Additionally, Wilhelmsen is exploring the use of advanced sensor technologies and data analytics to monitor and optimize the performance of batteries during operations.

Venturing into maritime electrification is part of Wilhelmsen’s strategic expansion of its sustainability efforts.

In 2023, the company partnered with Yinson GreenTech to support the development and trials of Hydromover, Singapore’s first fully electric cargo vessel. This was followed in 2024 by the company joining the Coastal Sustainability Alliance (CSA), a collaborative initiative aimed at accelerating the adoption of clean energy in regional maritime logistics.

Earlier this year, at its Pandan Loop facility, WSS launched an electric vessel charging station designed to support electric vessels such as Hydromover 2.0 and Hydroglyder.

Wilhelmsen Port Services also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Yinson GreenTech and R W Marine Services to coordinate the deployment and integration of electric vessels within Singapore’s port ecosystem.

