Stillstrom comes onboard Maritime Battery Forum

May 5, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

The Maritime Battery Forum (MBF), a global community of maritime battery enablers, has welcomed Stillstrom, an offshore power and charging solutions developer owned by the Danish shipping giant A.P. Moller-Maersk Group, as its newest member.

Courtesy of Maritime Battery Forum (MBF)

As disclosed, Stillstrom seeks to transform offshore power supply by enabling vessels to connect to clean electricity while stationary at sea or in port. The company aims to eliminate offshore vessel emissions and support the maritime industry’s decarbonization through offshore charging technology.

It is understood that Stillstrom provides solutions for hybrid and electric service operation vessels (SOVs). In addition, its infrastructure reportedly establishes Zero Emission Anchorage Zones – spaces where vessels traditionally reliant on fossil fuels can switch to clean electrical power, “drastically” reducing emissions such as CO2, NOx, and SOx.

The company is said to be currently involved in a series of collaborative projects aimed at integrating offshore charging into both vessel and wind farm design, including:

  • ScottishPower Renewables collaboration: Stillstrom co-authored a white paper examining the feasibility and operational integration of offshore charging.
  • Feasibility studies for Zero Emission Anchorage Zones: Stillstrom is assessing the use of offshore charging to supply hotel loads and recharge vessel batteries outside ports and has recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Panama Canal Authority to explore clean charging solutions.
  • Harbor trials and dynamic positioning tests: In 2024, the company conducted harbor trials to test the connection process between a vessel and a quay-side cable reel.
  • Virtual reality (VR) training: In 2025, Stillstrom launched a VR training module intended to help vessel crews learn “safe and efficient” offshore charging procedures.
  • Industry collaboration on eSOV integration: Stillstrom is in dialogue with wind farm developers and SOV owners to explore the integration of offshore charging systems with hybrid and fully electric SOVs (eSOVs).

Commenting on the membership, Kristian Borum Jørgensen, CEO of Stillstrom, said: “We are thrilled to join the Maritime Battery Forum and collaborate with industry leaders to drive the green transition in the maritime sector. At Stillstrom, we are committed to delivering innovative offshore power solutions that reduce emissions and create a cleaner future for coming generations.”

To note, with over 90 members on three continents, the MBF aims to disseminate information, facilitate discussion about and review new technology that is complementary to battery technology-based solutions. UK’s center for low-carbon technologies Cenex and Luxembourg-based shipping group CLdN are among the latest members of this community.

