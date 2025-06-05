Partner selection quest for Alaska LNG tops $115B in interest from 50 firms

Alaska LNG; Source: Alaska Gasline Development Corporation (AGDC)
Business & Finance
June 5, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

Glenfarne Alaska LNG, a subsidiary of Glenfarne Group and a majority owner and lead developer of a joint venture with the State of Alaska’s Alaska Gasline Development Corporation, has wrapped up the first round of its strategic partner selection process related to a liquefied natural gas (LNG) export project in Alaska.

After Glenfarne launched its strategic partner selection process in early May 2025 to team up with companies for a long-term partnership with the Alaska LNG project, more than 50 companies, participating from the United States, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, India, and the European Union, have formally expressed interest for over $115 billion of contract value for various partnerships, including equipment and material supply, services, investment, and customer agreements.

The company claims that Alaska LNG’s economic fundamentals allow it to deliver LNG into Asia at prices that are lower than Henry Hub pricing from the U.S. Gulf Coast. Consisting of an 807-mile 42-inch pipeline, the project is said to be capable of transporting enough natural gas to meet both Alaska’s domestic needs and supply the full 20 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) LNG export facility.

Furthermore, the pipeline will be built in two phases, with the first one delivering natural gas approximately 765 miles from the North Slope to the Anchorage region and the second one adding compression equipment and around 42 miles of pipeline under the Cook Inlet to the Alaska LNG export facility in Nikiski, which will be constructed concurrently with the LNG export facility.

Brendan Duval, CEO and Founder of Glenfarne, commented: “The many expressions of interest received reinforce that the market recognizes Alaska LNG’s advantaged economics, fully permitted status, and powerful federal, state, and local support.

“The reality is being understood that the energy crisis in Southcentral Alaska can only be solved, in the long term, by the domestic portion of the pipeline, which is independently financially viable. We look forward to selecting our strategic partners and driving the project forward together.”

With a final investment decision on the domestic portion of the Alaska LNG pipeline expected in late Q4 2025, Glenfarne, which is also the owner of Texas LNG that recently fully sold out its capacity, hired Worley to complete the final engineering for the pipeline portion of the project.

Alaska is also preparing to breathe life into the Kenai LNG project, which is envisioned to repurpose existing assets to unlock additional natural gas supplies as early as 2026. This project is anticipated to achieve full-scale operations as early as 2028.

