Pavilion Energy, Gasum partner up on LNG bunkering
Pavilion Energy Singapore and Gasum have joined forces to develop a global LNG bunkering supply network.
The pair aims to develop an LNG supply network for their customers in Singapore and Northern Europe, including Amsterdam, Rotterdam and Antwerp.
Under a memorandum of understanding (MOU), the partners agree to leverage each other’s LNG bunker infrastructure and supply capabilities, in their respective regions of operations, to provide global supply points across for their customers.
Commenting on the cooperation, Frédéric H. Barnaud, Pavilion Energy CEO, said, “We will complement this alliance with additional LNG bunkering partnerships in the Mediterranean, North Asia and the Americas. Our network will combine global commercial offerings with regional operational expertise and bring further momentum to the emergence of a thriving LNG bunkering industry.”
Against the backdrop of a burgeoning industry for LNG as a marine fuel, this partnership combines Pavilion Energy’s LNG bunkering expertise in Southeast Asia with Gasum’s experience as an LNG bunker solutions provider in northwest Europe.
As a licensed LNG importer and bunker supplier for Singapore, Pavilion Energy has taken several firm steps to invest in and support Singapore’s LNG bunker readiness.
Gasum has five LNG bunker vessels in operation and several LNG terminals in the Nordics.
