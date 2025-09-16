Peninsula expands bunkering operations to South Africa

Back to overview
Business Developments & Projects
September 16, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

Marine fuel supplier Peninsula has expanded its physical supply operations to Algoa Bay, South Africa, building on its operations in Mauritius and Egypt, as well as its Intra-African reselling activities.

Credit: Peninsula

In collaboration with Linsen Nambi, a South African logistics service provider and bunker barge operator, Peninsula is expected to draw on local expertise for the delivery of services in Algoa Bay.

From October 2025, the company is set to deliver bunkering services for HSFO and VLSFO from a port that sits on what is considered “one of the world’s busiest maritime routes.” Notably, Port Elizabeth and the Coega Port are located within Algoa Bay on South Africa’s southeastern coast.

John A. Bassadone, CEO at Peninsula, said: “Our expansion into Algoa Bay is testament to our commitment to providing consistent product availability and optionality to our global customer network. Linsen Nambi’s local expertise has been invaluable as we prepare to launch the operations, and we look forward to continued collaboration that paves the way for increased activity in South Africa.”

Guillermo Cancela, Regional Supply Manager for the Middle East and Africa at Peninsula, commented: “Algoa Bay is an area that, crucially, enables vessels to bunker without berthing, significantly reducing waiting times and lowering costs. Together with our established presence in Mauritius, Algoa Bay allows us to create operational synergies across both markets. By making key fuels available at these locations, we are opening doors for new opportunities and providing a reliable service to customers across the continent.”

It is understood that the launch of Peninsula’s operations follows collaboration with a variety of local stakeholders to reestablish the region’s bunkering activities.

Durand Naidoo, CEO at Linsen Nambi, stated: “Peninsula’s entry into this market is a strong vote of confidence in the South African bunker industry and highlights its long-term potential. The growth of Algoa Bay as a bunkering destination benefits the region and strengthens South Africa’s role in global shipping.”

