Pertamina expands fleet with VLGC duo as it targets addition of six gas carriers in 2024

January 12, 2024, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

Indonesia’s Pertamina International Shipping (PIS) has welcomed into the fleet two Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGC), optimized for transporting LPG and petrochemical commodities such as ammonia.

Image credit Pertamina

The twin tankers, each spanning twice the length of a football field, were constructed at Hyundai Samho shipyard in South Korea and officially launched on Tuesday, January 9.

Named the VLGC Pertamina Gas Tulip and the VLGC Pertamina Gas Bergenia, they are among the world’s largest gas tankers, Pertamina said, noting that the ships feature the latest technological solutions that cut the vessels’ carbon footprint.

The vessels have dual-fuel tanks, enabling them to operate on low-sulfur fuel and gas.

They also feature the latest technology solutions that improve their fuel usage by up to 16%. Moreover, they incorporate Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies into their operations.

The ownership of these tankers is a result of the collaboration between PIS and BGN, the global energy and commodities trading company. The cooperation commenced in December 2022 and accelerated with the signing of an agreement in October 2023.

“The presence of these two VLGC ships will undoubtedly enhance the capability of the Pertamina Group in securing energy supplies to support national energy resilience. Their cutting-edge technology is evidence of Pertamina Group’s commitment to sustainable business,” said Pertamina’s President Director Nicke Widyawati.

The latest VLGCs, said Nicke, have also been qualified to sail internationally, thereby expanding Indonesia’s presence in the global shipping arena.

“We are delighted to see these two modern, efficient ships on the water, thanks to our collaborative partnership with PIS. We are pleased to help strengthen the energy security of Indonesia at the same time as supporting BGN’s global energy and commodities trading platform with these maritime assets,” Ruya Bayegan, Group CEO of BGN, said.

PIS plans to continue expanding its tanker fleet for transporting LPG and other gas commodities.

“We plan to add 6 VLGCs in 2024, starting with these 2 VLGCs at the beginning of the year, which will further strengthen PIS’s position in the global LPG transportation business. The purchase of these environmentally friendly VLGCs is in line with our mission to be a maritime logistics company supporting Indonesia’s NDC target by 2030,” Yoki said.

With the addition of these vessels, PIS’s fleet now totals 97 units, including 61 tankers operating internationally.