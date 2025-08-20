Back to overview
Home Subsea Petrobras hands out $640M in ROV support vessel contracts to compatriot firm

Petrobras hands out $640M in ROV support vessel contracts to compatriot firm

Vessels
August 20, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

Brazil’s state-owned oil & gas giant Petrobras has awarded compatriot OceanPact with four new contracts worth approximately BRL 3.2 billion (around $640 million) for the charter of remotely operated vehicle (ROV) support vessels (RSVs).

Source: OceanPact

Founded in 2007 in Rio de Janeiro, OceanPact offers services for the study, protection, monitoring and sustainable use of the sea, the coast and marine resources for different sectors, such as oil & gas, energy, mining, telecommunications, port, navigation, tourism, fishing and aquaculture. The company operates a fleet of 28 owned vessels.

Over a four-year period, Parcel do Bandolim, Parcel das Timbebas, Parcel das Paredes and Parcel dos Reis will, with ROVs, provide inspection of subsea structures, preventive and corrective maintenance, installation and removal of subsea equipment, among other activities, across Petrobras’ offshore units.

OceanPact is responsible for the full operation of the vessels and the ROVs, which are capable of operating at depths of up to 3,000 meters.

The company at the end of last year signed a BRL 697 million contract with Petrobras for the chartering of the Ilha do Mosqueiro vessel offshore terminal support vessel (OTSV), also on a four-year term.

OE logo

𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 ⤵️

𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐫 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝!

𝐉𝐨𝐢𝐧 𝐮𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐛𝐢𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐲 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲!

ADVERTISE on Offshore-Energy.biz
Related news

List of highlighted news articles