Petronas unveils replacement for veteran FSO at Malaysian oilfield

July 21, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

Petronas Carigali, a subsidiary of Malaysian state-owned oil and gas company Petronas, has held a naming ceremony for a floating storage and offloading vessel (FSO) that will work at its oilfield offshore Malaysia.

FSO Permata Dulang; Source: Petronas

Based on a social media post, the newly converted FSO Permata Dulang has a storage capacity of 750,000 barrels. Owned and operated by Duta Marine, the FSO will replace FSO Puteri Dulang, which has served the Dulang field for over three decades.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Petronas Carigali, Hazli Sham Kassim, said: “Dulang is more than an oil field, it’s where generations of PETRONAS engineers honed their craft. This new FSO is part of our broader commitment to operational excellence, long-term asset stewardship, and meaningful partnerships with Malaysian OGSE players.”

The Dulang field is described as one of Malaysia’s long-standing offshore assets, playing what Petronas says is a pivotal role in national energy production and building its technical capabilities. The field is located in block PM 305, 135 kilometers from Peninsular Malaysia’s east coast.

The Malaysian giant expects the deployment of this enhanced FSO to extend the field’s production life and support ongoing efforts to maximize value from mature assets.

In addition to oil-related developments, Petronas has been keeping busy in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) arena as well. Earlier this month, the company’s first cargo from the newly commissioned LNG Canada project departed the facility in Canada’s Kitimat.

The Malaysian player also agreed to purchase 1 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of LNG from Venture Global’s CP2 LNG facility under development in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

