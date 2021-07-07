Petronas wrapped up its first LNG bunkering in Port Klang

July 7, 2021, by Sanja Pekic

Petronas Marine has conducted the first LNG bunkering operation with its LNG tanker MV Avenir Advantage at Port Klang, Malaysia.

Courtesy of Petronas

The bunkering operation enabled a Liberian tanker MV Solar Roma to complete its LNG bunker transfer of 865 cubic metres in less than 12 hours upon its arrival at the Pintu Gedung anchorage, Port Klang.

The 7,500 cubic metres MV Avenir Advantage is the first dedicated LNG bunker vessel. It is currently serving customers in Southeast Asia and is used to promote LNG as a cleaner marine fuel in Pasir Gudang, Johor.

Petronas said its latest LNG bunkering solution is designed to capture the end-to-end market as well as meet its customer and regional demands in providing cleaner energy.

“The Petronas LNG bunkering business is a reflection of the Group’s commitment to sustainability as a progressive energy and solutions partner and supports the International Maritime Organization (IMO) goal of reducing greenhouse gas (ghg) emissions,” stated Emry Mohd Tamrin, head of Petronas Marine.