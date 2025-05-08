Baseblue wraps up its first LNG STS bunkering operation in the Caribbean

Baseblue
May 8, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Greece-based energy solutions provider Baseblue has completed its first liquefied natural gas (LNG) ship-to-ship (STS) bunkering operation in Portland, Jamaica, marking a significant milestone in the company’s ongoing efforts to expand the availability of LNG as a marine fuel.

The operation involved the transfer of approximately 8,800 MMBtu of LNG to the Gold Trader tanker vessel off the coast of Portland, Jamaica. The bunkering operation also included a cooldown of the receiving vessel.

The completion of the operation is said to highlight Baseblue’s growing global LNG supply chain capabilities and reflect its strategic push into new geographies. Historically active in LNG bunkering operations across Asia and Europe, this marks the company’s first such supply in the Caribbean, broadening its footprint in the Americas.

“We are … proud to have safely and successfully completed this LNG supply in a new region for Baseblue. While the operation was not unprecedented, it represents an important step in our efforts to provide flexible and reliable LNG solutions to clients across more locations,” Dionysis Diamantopoulos, Head of Alternative Fuels, Baseblue, commented.

“This was a milestone for us – not only for Baseblue but for the wider group’s LNG efforts in the Americas. The operation required a high level of planning and coordination with vessel owners, suppliers, and technical teams. It also serves as a strong relationship builder with key industry partners in the region,” Vaibhaav Srinath Dev, Key Accounts Manager at Baseblue, added.

In February 2023, marine fuel supply companies BMS United Bunkers, Bunkernet, and SBI Bunkering entered into a definitive merger agreement to create Baseblue. The trio said at that time that the merger would result in a larger and financially more reliable company. 

