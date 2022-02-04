PGS, ION integrate joint datasets in Trinidad Deepwater Open Bid Round

February 4, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Seismic players Petroleum Geo-Services (PGS) and ION Geophysical have integrated their seismic datasets in the Trinidad Deepwater Open Bid Round launched by the country’s Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries.

The companies said that the integration of six datasets, covering the areas and evolving plays, in Trinidad and Tobago permits regional correlation of key data points across the area.

The complex geology of the region is becoming increasingly important to understand as petroleum play types evolve with continued exploration successes, PGS noted.

Trinidad and Tobago 2021 deepwater license round blocks on offer and seismic coverage. Courtesy of PGS

Six individual MC2D data packages targeting areas relevant for the ongoing Trinidad and Tobago round include:

Deepwater Atlantic Area – 1,966 kilometres of long-offset broadband 2D

Patao High – 2,352 kilometres of high-resolution 2D seismic

Western Tobago Sub-Basin – 2,448 kilometres of long-offset broadband 2D

Trinidad Regional Line – approximately 5,700 kilometres of high-quality, long-offset, PSDM seismic data, supplemented by 5,200 kilometres of deeply imaged reprocessing on a tight 4-kilometre grid

Darien Ridge – 4,900 kilometres of reprocessed, vintage data located over the east of Trinidad, and

Caramba reprocessing.

The Deep Water Competitive Bid Round 2021 was launched on 3 December 2021 and contains 17 offshore deepwater blocks located off the northern and eastern coasts of Trinidad and Tobago.

As disclosed, these deepwater blocks will be governed by Production Sharing Contracts (PSC).

The round will run for six months until 2 June 2022 with successful bids to be announced three months following the close of bidding.

Related Article Posted: about 1 year ago PGS and ION strike 2D exploration data alliance Posted: about 1 year ago

Follow Offshore Energy’s Subsea on social media: