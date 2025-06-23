TGS completes one, begins another OBN survey in Gulf of America

Back to overview
June 23, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

Norway-based energy data and intelligence company TGS has completed one and started another ocean bottom node (OBN) survey in the Gulf of America, previously known as the Gulf of Mexico.

TGS announced last week that it had in collaboration with Viridien started Laconia Phase III in the Gulf of America, the latest phase in the large-scale Laconia OBN survey program. This phase spans approximately 150 outer continental shelf (OCS) blocks and follows the first two phases launched by Viridien in July 2024.

The program will be acquired by TGS and will provide ultra-long offset OBN data using TGS’ ZXPLR nodes and the Sercel Tuned Pulse Source (TPS), a low-frequency broadband marine seismic source.

The dataset is set to improve subsurface clarity and unlock further potential in the central Keathley Canyon area.

Acquisition started in May and will continue through Q3 2025, with delivery of initial products scheduled for Q1 2026. The project is supported by industry funding.

“The success of our Laconia OBN program is a compelling example of the value that technological innovation brings to offshore exploration,” said Sophie Zurquiyah, CEO of Viridien. “By teaming up with TGS on Laconia Phase III, we are leveraging our respective strengths to deliver a high-impact dataset in one of the world’s most prospective offshore regions. The early-out results from Laconia Phase I have already attracted considerable industry attention, highlighting the effectiveness of our advanced imaging capabilities.”

After issuing this announcement on June 19, TGS reported a day later that it had completed the Amendment Phase 4 ultra-long offset OBN survey in the Gulf of America, covering 49 OCS blocks across the Mississippi Canyon and Ewing Bank protraction areas to deliver high-fidelity seismic data to support exploration and development in what is seen as one of the world’s most complex deepwater basins.

As the company said, the project also provides valuable insight for companies preparing for anticipated lease rounds as early as the second half of 2025.

For the first time in the Gulf of America, TGS deployed its proprietary Gemini enhanced-frequency seismic source in an ultra-long offset acquisition setting, said to offer an environmentally considerate approach to source design while advancing deep imaging capability.  

The Amendment 4 early-out product will be available in the Q3 2025, with final data delivery expected in Q2 2026.

“Amendment 4 reflects our continued focus on seismic innovation and operational excellence in the Gulf of America. The successful use of the Gemini low-frequency source in this program marks a step forward in delivering greater subsurface clarity while meeting evolving industry expectations around responsible operations. We’re committed to providing the data quality and insight our clients need to make informed exploration decisions,” said David Hajovsky, Executive Vice President of Multi-Client at TGS.

The Norwegian firm last month landed a new assignment in the East Mediterranean with an undisclosed company.

