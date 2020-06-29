PGS and ION strike 2D exploration data alliance

PGS and ION Geophysical have announced an agreement to collaborate globally on 2D exploration data.

Both companies have multiclient data libraries that together cover all the significant hydrocarbon provinces around the world.

The new joint data library will comprise nearly a million line kilometres of complementary data.

This will also include many areas of genuine broadband seismic that have substantial opportunity for integration and reimaging.

Drawing on PGS broadband 2D GeoStreamer offering and ION’s latest imaging technology, the companies will produce enhanced deliverables with higher resolution and greater spatial coverage, offering deeper insights and more reliable pre-stack attributes for exploration screening on a global basis.

PGS and ION intend to develop an integrated seamless 2D seismic data library over time.

It should create a comprehensive, data-rich environment to inform exploration business decisions for E&P operators.

The companies also plan to jointly market this combined data library.

Berit Osnes, PGS’ EVP, New Ventures, said:

“The combined 2D data libraries will provide E&P companies with a more efficient way to identify and high-grade attractive frontier investment opportunities,”

Ken Williamson, executive vice president and chief operating officer of ION’s E&P Technology and Services group, also said:

“The collaboration extends beyond existing data to include new program activity and the integration of third-party data where relevant to further augment the value of the offering.”