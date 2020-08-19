Pipeshield supplies concrete mattresses for Saint Nazaire OWF

August 19, 2020, by Anela Dokso

Pipeshield International, a Tekmar Group company, has completed the engineering, manufacturing, and delivery of concrete mattresses to the EPCI joint venture of Eiffage Métal and DEME for Saint Nazaire offshore wind farm.

Pipeshield International has completed the engineering, manufacturing, and delivery of 77 concrete mattresses of varying specifications for Saint Nazaire, in France.

Pipeshield worked collaboratively with Eiffage to develop an optimised engineering solution and comprehensive mattress specifications that met the technical requirements of the challenging offshore location.

Jamie Howard, project manager at Eiffage said: “Pipeshield not only enabled us to fulfill the ultimate client’s technical requirements but worked with us to initiate solutions which undoubtedly benefited the project cost and schedule.”

Sam Bird, project manager at Pipeshield said: “Pipeshield is delighted to have provided Eiffage with a robust protection and stabilisation solution for this prestigious French project. It is also pleasing to see another offshore wind project supported by multiple Tekmar Group companies with our sister company Tekmar Energy delivering CPS for the protection of subsea array cables.“