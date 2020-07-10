Polarcus gets seismic deal from Eni in Asia Pacific
- Project & Tenders
Polarcus has entered into a contract with Eni for 3D seismic data acquisition services in Asia Pacific.
The project will have an expected minimum duration of one month.
The project is scheduled to start in Q1 2021, subject to relevant approvals.
The company did not reveal the value of the contract nor the name of the vessel that will conduct the work.
Polarcus recently saw a drop in its vessel utilization during the second quarter. The percentage of the standby vessels was 47 percent in Q2 compared to 4 percent in Q2 2019.
