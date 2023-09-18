Port of Aberdeen wins funding for shore power system

September 18, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Port of Aberdeen has been awarded funding from the UK Government to design and deliver the first large-scale landside and vessel-side shore power system in Scotland.

Port of Aberdeen

The multi-million pound demonstrator project is expected to cut vessel emissions at the berths by more than 80% compared with burning marine fuel and save in excess of 60,000 tonnes of CO2 equivalent over the next 20 years.

The port also expects that this will pave the way for the roll-out of green shore power across North Harbour. This could slash the port’s total emissions by 78%, equivalent to an annual reduction of 34,000 tonnes of CO2 equivalent.

Details of the ‘Shore Power in Operation’ project, part of the Department for Transport’s (DfT) Zero Emissions Vessels and Infrastructure (ZEVI) competition, were unveiled at London International Shipping Week.

Port of Aberdeen is leading an industry and academia consortium, including Connected Places Catapult, DOF Subsea, Tidewater Marine UK Ltd, OSM Offshore, The University of Manchester’s Tyndall Centre and Buro Happold, to deliver the ground-breaking initiative.

The project follows a successful Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition (CMDC)-funded feasibility study completed in March 2022.

According to the port, the new funding will see the design and installation of shore power facilities at seven berths on Albert Quay and Mearns Quay in the port’s North Harbour which will be operational by April 2025 or sooner.

“Partnership between the public and private sectors is essential to decarbonise the maritime industry. Aberdeen has firmly established itself as a port of choice for innovation and collaboration in this area and the ZEVI funding further strengthens our position,” CEO of Port of Aberdeen Bob Sanguinetti commented.

“We have a bold ambition to become the UK’s first net zero port by 2040 and are investing £55 million over the next 10 years to turn this into reality. Shore power is critical to achieving our ambition and we look forward to working with our industry partners to deliver this ground-breaking emissions reduction project.”

Port of Aberdeen is a partner on two other successful ZEVI projects. The port is working with the Bibby Marine led consortium to build the world’s first zero-emission electric service operation vessel and supporting Ocean Infinity’s project for a high horsepower methanol vessel retrofit.

While Port of Aberdeen’s ZEVI project focuses on the roll-out of shore power at its North Harbour, a recently published report set out how the port could decarbonise operations at its new £420 million Aberdeen South Harbour.