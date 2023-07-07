Port of Esbjerg lines up EUR 780 Million investment in offshore wind turbine production facilities

July 7, 2023, by Adnan Memija

The Port of Esbjerg has entered into a cooperation agreement with PensionDanmark under which the port will receive DKK 5.8 billion (about EUR 779 million) for the construction of facilities for the production of offshore wind turbines.

Port Esbjerg/European Energy

PensionDanmark has decided to invest up to DKK 7 billion (around EUR 940 million) in the Port of Esbjerg to increase the port’s capacity for handling renewable energy.

With its location by the North Sea, the Port of Esbjerg has a central role in the expansion of offshore wind, where 134 GW is planned to be established by 2030 and 300 GW by 2050.

Therefore, the majority of future investment is thought to be used for the construction of facilities for the production of offshore wind turbines, which could accelerate the preparation of the port for the big wind boom and thus limit bottlenecks in the North Sea, according to the press release.

DKK 5.8 billion (about EUR 779 million) is expected to be used for the construction of facilities for the production of offshore wind turbines, which are expected to be ready in 2027.

Around DKK 700 million (approximately EUR 94 million) is earmarked for terminals for handling Power-to-X and CCS, which will be built in the hinterland of Port of Esbjerg and the North Sea and are expected to be ready in 2028.

Finally, approximately DKK 500 million (around EUR 67 million) is expected to be invested in the development of Port of Esbjerg as a multi-modal hub.

It involves an interconnection between sea transport, the road network, and the railway at Esbjerg Harbor as well as the connection to air freight to and from Esbjerg Airport. These measures are expected to be ready in 2032.

The investment will also go towards the development of flex terminals, logistics properties, and facilities for green fuels.

“Much more pace is needed for the green transition, and this requires enormous capacity. With the prospect of a billion kroner investment from PensionDanmark, we can look forward to being as ready as possible, as quickly as possible”, said Dennis Jul Pedersen, port director at Port of Esbjerg.

At the beginning of the year, Port of Esbjerg, together with US-based Moffatt & Nichol deployed digital twin technology which could triple the port’s offshore wind capacity.

With the help of the digital twin technology, the Port of Esbjerg hopes that they will deliver 4.5 GW offshore wind annually within the next two years instead of the current 1.5 GW.