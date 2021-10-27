Port of Harlingen – a pearl that needs to be discovered

October 27, 2021, by Amir Garanovic

In this short interview with the CEO of Port of Harlingen – Paul Pot – we get to hear more about this regional port, located right next to the beautiful, but delicate Wadden area.

Paul Pot, CEO of Port of Harlingen (Screenshot/Video by Navingo)

The port plays an important role in the region: it’s a logistics hub providing many jobs. The port has an ambition to be the sustainable maritime and logistical heart of the northern Netherlands by 2035.

Talking about the port’s connection with the offshore energy industry, Paul Pot said that the Port of Harlingen is a small player in the offshore energy, but with lots of potential and space available for such infrastructure.