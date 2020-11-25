Port of Prince Rupert gets top marks for environmental performance

November 25, 2020, by Naida Hakirevic

Canadian Prince Rupert Port Authority (PRPA) is once again one of the highest environmental performers in North America, significantly exceeding jurisdictional regulations, Green Marine determined.

Green Marine is a voluntary environmental certification program for the North American marine industry that encourages participants to reduce their environmental footprint by taking concrete actions.

The program addresses key environmental issues through targeted performance indicators. All results are verified and published every two years by accredited external auditors to achieve Green Marine certification.

As informed, PRPA’s performance report achieved the highest level in environmental criteria related to community impacts, spill prevention, aquatic invasive species, waste management, and environmental leadership.

It also featured above average results related to greenhouse gases and underwater noise. PRPA’s average score was 4.5/5 in these categories, compared to the North American port average of 2.83/5.

The report made particular mention of PRPA programs such as Green Wave — which provides financial incentives to marine carriers to reduce air emissions and underwater noise –, annual GHG and air emission inventories and forecasts, the Community Investment Fund, and its proactive collaboration with all port users to understand the environmental conditions of the air, water and land that surrounds Prince Rupert Harbour.

This year marks ten years of PRPA’s participation in Green Marine, a voluntary program aimed at advancing environmental excellence in the marine industry. The Port of Prince Rupert was the first West Coast port to join the Green Marine program.

“The Port of Prince Rupert was the catalyst that motivated the program’s expansion outside of the Great Lakes and St. Lawrence region,” David Bolduc, Executive Director, Green Marine, said.

“It led to many participants joining from all coasts – Pacific North West, Gulf Coast, Atlantic – and this more diversified membership strengthened and added value to the program.”

Bolduc added that PRPA has also played a very active role in supporting and expanding Green Marine’s objectives to reduce the environmental footprint of the marine industry, which has expanded to include 146 port members, terminals, and ship owners across the continent.

“We are grateful for the guidance and inspiration Green Marine has provided to our Port over the past ten years as we work together to mitigate the impacts of shipping on our environment,” Shaun Stevenson, President and CEO, Prince Rupert Port Authority, commented.

The port plans to further lower its carbon footprint as it is working to reintroduce shore power availability to container vessels and investigate new technology and feasibility of low emission trucks and equipment. What is more, PRPA’s ongoing partnerships, initiatives, and research related to marine mammals and underwater noise are expected to lead to improved management of the interaction between port activities and acoustic species.