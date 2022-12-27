Port of Tianjin making headway on clean power supply

December 27, 2022, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

The Port of Tianjin, the largest port in Northern China, has marked another milestone in its strategy to convert the port into a smart and green energy hub.

Namely, three wind turbines intended for clean power generation were connected to the port’s power grid marking the completion of phase II of the 15 Megawatt wind power project as part of the Green Intelligent Energy Demonstration Program Section C at the Port of Tianjin.

The achievement is being reported exactly one year after the 9MW wind power project phase I was connected to the grid on December 15, 2021. The project is being jointly implemented by COSCO SHIPPING Tianjin, COSCO Goldwind and Tianjin Port Group.

The Green Intelligent Energy Demonstration Program Section C of the Port of Tianjin (Phase II) is located in the area of the Beijiang Union International Container Terminal and Ro-Ro Terminal.

Funded by Tianjin COSCO Goldwind New Energy Co. Ltd., a subsidiary of COSCO SHIPPING Tianjin, the project includes three GW171-5MW wind power generators with a total installed capacity of 15MW, which are expected to provide 35 million kWh of clean electricity annually, saving about 14,000 tons of standard coal and reducing about 34,895 tons of carbon dioxide emissions.

With the successful grid connection of the 15MW wind power project, the total number of wind turbines under the program has reached 5, with a total installed capacity of 24MW and an installed photovoltaic capacity of 1MWp, which are expected to provide 58,357,000 kWh of clean power to the Port of Tianjin every year.