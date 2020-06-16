Portugal and Norway researchers conclude CIARS
- Business developments & projects
Collaborative Initiative for Aquaculture Robotic Systems – CIARS has been concluded, WavEC Offshore Renewables informed.
CIARS is a bilateral €13.000 EEA grant funded project that gathered WavEC, as coordinator, and partner Sintef Ocean with the aim to bring together the main players in development of robotics and sensing system focused on aquaculture and other offshore technologies and the Norwegian sector.
The project intends to foster cooperation between Portugal and Norway in the field of aquaculture at the level of research, development and technological innovation in offshore aquaculture and other offshore technologies and development of value chains.
In the aim of the CIARS project exchange programmes were promoted between researchers from Portugal and Norway.
List of related news articles
-
Posted: 5 days ago
Blue Economy CRC kicks off 17 new research projects
The Blue Economy Cooperative Research Centre (BECRC) has recently commissioned 17 short-term scoping...Posted: 5 days ago
-
Posted: 18 days ago
Norway shows lowest and Canada highest upstream carbon footprint, Rystad says
Canada has the highest carbon emission intensity per barrel of oil equivalent produced, while Norway...Posted: 18 days ago
-
Posted: about 1 month ago
Norwegians call for licensing of two 500 MW floating wind projects in 2020
Several Norwegian ocean stakeholders have asked their country’s government to start the announ...Posted: about 1 month ago
-
Posted: 2 months ago
Portuguese study underwater noise
WavEC Offshore Renewables has recently launched the jUMP project, a joint action for underwater nois...Posted: 2 months ago