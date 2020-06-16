Portugal and Norway researchers conclude CIARS

Collaborative Initiative for Aquaculture Robotic Systems – CIARS has been concluded, WavEC Offshore Renewables informed.

CIARS is a bilateral €13.000 EEA grant funded project that gathered WavEC, as coordinator, and partner Sintef Ocean with the aim to bring together the main players in development of robotics and sensing system focused on aquaculture and other offshore technologies and the Norwegian sector.

The project intends to foster cooperation between Portugal and Norway in the field of aquaculture at the level of research, development and technological innovation in offshore aquaculture and other offshore technologies and development of value chains.



In the aim of the CIARS project exchange programmes were promoted between researchers from Portugal and Norway.