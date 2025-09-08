Preferred major works contractor appointed for Australian interconnector
September 8, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

After issuing notices to proceed to Prysmian and Hitachi Energy for cable and converter technology, Marinus Link Pty Ltd (MLPL) has named the preferred contractor for major civil and construction works for the namesake interconnector in Australia.

Source: Marinus Link

A joint venture of DT Infrastructure and Samsung C&T Corporation (TasVic Greenlink) has been selected as the preferred bidder for the construction of converter stations in Heybridge and Hazelwood, the installation of equipment and the land cable civil works, which spans 90 kilometers across Gippsland.

The contract is currently in final negotiations.

“The successful tenderer will need strong local business capability to deliver on this massive construction campaign, and we’ve set targets to incentivise this,” said MLPL CEO Stephanie McGregor. “TasVic Greenlink is keen to engage with potential subcontractors and suppliers during this next stage of the tender and into construction.”

The balance of works contract is the final of three major contracts, and the selection of the preferred bidder marks a significant next step towards constructing the project, MLPL reported.

Construction is expected to commence in 2026, subject to final environmental and regulatory approvals. Stage 1 is scheduled for completion by 2030.

“With Marinus Link in place, Tasmania and Victoria will share much more electricity, pairing Victoria’s wind and solar with Tasmania’s flexible hydropower system and geographically diverse wind. This is a powerful synergy that strengthens the grid for both states,” McGregor said.

“The project doesn’t just enable more electricity to flow – it also promotes investment in new clean energy projects and industry, in both Tasmania and Victoria. We’re continuing our engagement with landholders, local communities and businesses ahead of construction, and once our final key partner is signed on, we’ll be out and about at large.”

The 345-kilometer project, to be built in two 750 MW stages, will link North West Tasmania and the Latrobe Valley in Victoria, with 255 kilometers running undersea across Australia’s Bass Strait.

MLPL, jointly owned by the Commonwealth of Australia (49%), the State of Tasmania (17.7%) and the State of Victoria (33.3%), announced the final investment decision (FID) on August 1.

