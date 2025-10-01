Prysmian preferred bidder to get €2B contract for major UK interconnector

Back to overview
Project & Tenders
October 1, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

Great Britain’s transmission owners National Grid Electricity Transmission and SP Energy Networks have selected Italian cabling giant Prysmian as the preferred bidder for the high-voltage direct current (HVDC) cable system for the fourth out of five subsea electricity superhighways between Scotland and England.

The proposed 2 GW Eastern Green Link 4 (EGL4) will connect Fife in Scotland to West Norfolk in England via a 646-kilometer route of subsea and underground cables and will provide enough energy to power two million homes.

Contract negotiations are ongoing, with the value of the award expected to be approximately €2 billion.

Planning applications are expected in Scotland in late 2025 and in England during 2026. If approved, construction is currently expected to start in 2029, with the link operational in 2033.

Siemens Energy is the preferred bidder for the delivery of two HVDC converter stations for the project.

In the UK, Prysmian also delivered the Eastern Green Link 1 and 2 projects and the Viking Link interconnector.

