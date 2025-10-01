Back to overview
Home Subsea Prysmian’s Monna Lisa to connect Italy and Tunisia

Prysmian’s Monna Lisa to connect Italy and Tunisia

Project & Tenders
October 1, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

Italy’s transmission system operator (TSO) Terna and Tunisian counterpart STEG have selected Italian cabling giant Prysmian for the construction of a submarine power interconnection between the two countries.

Monna Lisa. Source: Prysmian

The Elmed project will be the first direct current connection between Europe and Africa and will run from the Partanna electrical substation in Sicily and the Mlaabi substation on the Tunisian Cap Bon peninsula, for a total length of 220 kilometers, of which 200 is undersea cable.

The bi-directional link will have a capacity of 600 MW and a maximum depth of approximately 800 meters, along the Strait of Sicily.

Prysmian’s cable laying vessel (CLV) Monna Lisa, launched earlier this year, will carry out the installation.

The contract, which initially provides for a preliminary activation phase, is subject to certain conditions. Once met, the contract could reach a value of around €460 million.

“This is a major project for Italy, Tunisia, Europe and Africa, and being chosen is testament to our experience in handling big challenges and finding smart solutions. The interconnector will benefit both countries and support the global shift toward cleaner energy,” said Raul Gil, EVP Transmission BU at Prysmian.

Related Article

With Terna, Prysmian previously secured work for the Tyrrhenian Link, which set the world record by installing a HVDC subsea cable at a depth of 2,150 meters during sea trails, the deepest ever for a power cable, as well as the Adriatic Link, the submarine cable connection between Marche and Abruzzo, and the SA.CO.I.3 HVDC project that will connect Sardinia, Corsica, and Italy.

It was reported earlier today that Great Britain’s transmission owners National Grid Electricity Transmission and SP Energy Networks selected Prysmian as the preferred bidder for the HVDC cable system for the fourth out of five subsea electricity superhighways between Scotland and England.

OE logo

𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 ⤵️

𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐫 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝!

𝐉𝐨𝐢𝐧 𝐮𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐛𝐢𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐲 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲!

ADVERTISE on Offshore-Energy.biz
Related news

List of highlighted news articles