PurEmissions seeking partners to demonstrate exhaust gas solution on board a ship

August 22, 2023, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

UK-based PurEmissions Holdings is seeking partners to help develop exhaust gas pollution control technology for the maritime sector by testing its technology on a ship.

Illustration. Source: WasteFuel

The company already has 15 years of experience in the application of pollution control systems in industrial sectors and is now extending its expertise to address emissions reduction challenges in ship engines.

“To deliver on the potential of this technology, we first need to build a demonstration unit on board a ship, to prove its performance in a real maritime environment, cleaning gases from a ship’s engine, and achieve official type approval from a relevant organisation such as Lloyds Register,” the company said.

“As part of a project consortium, PurEmissions will bring IP in the form of proven system design and operation, and patent-pending technology, allied with experts with many years of experience in the air pollution control sector. We are currently seeking collaboration partners with the necessary facilities, maritime industry network, financial capability, and the desire to be at the cutting edge of technology in the shipping sector to make a real difference to our environment.”

The focus of the technology lies in diminishing nitrous oxides (NOx) and particulate matter (PM), key contributors to environmental pollution.

Specifically, PurEmissions is on the search for collaborative partners to bring their technology to life on ships under the government-backed initiative Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition (CMDC) Round 4.

The CMDC project, part of the broader UK Shipping Office for Reducing Emissions (UK SHORE) effort, is designed to propel the UK to the forefront of clean maritime technology development.

CMDC offers financial incentives for companies collaborating in order to demonstrate new technology that can make a real difference to reduce pollution and that will benefit UK PLC.