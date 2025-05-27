Back to overview
Ascenz Marorka and Emerson partner on smart ship solutions

Collaboration
May 27, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

Ascenz Marorka, a smart shipping arm of GTT Group, and Emerson Marine Solutions, a company focused on precision flow instrumentation and propulsion optimization, have entered a strategic partnership to enhance fuel efficiency, transparency, operational performance, and sustainability within the maritime sector.

Illustration only; Archive. Courtesy of Ascenz Marorka

As disclosed, the partnership seeks to accelerate the adoption of smart shipping solutions by providing digital tools for fuel monitoring and performance management.

Specifically, the companies aim to combine Ascenz Marorka’s digital technology for fuel monitoring and performance management and Emerson’s Micro Motion Coriolis flow and density meter to develop a solution that will ensure “seamless, robust and real-time” data flow from onboard systems to the cloud-based digital platform.

Anouar Kiassi, VP Digital at GTT and CEO of Ascenz Marorka, said: “Our partnership with Emerson enables us to provide our customers in the shipping and the offshore sectors with an integrated digital solution that combines best-in-class hardware and software to accurately monitor fuel consumption and optimise overall vessels performance.”

Kim Rasmussen, Senior Director, Global Sales & Lifecycle at Emerson, commented: “We are excited that Emerson’s Micro Motion Coriolis flow and density meter has been selected as the technology of choice by Ascenz Marorka. This relationship will allow Emerson and Ascenz Marorka to play a pivotal role in the green transition of the maritime industry.”

At the beginning of 2025, Ascenz Marorka also formed a partnership with Piraeus Marine Services, a company that specializes in technical consultancy, drydocking services, repairs, and spare parts equipment, to deliver maritime decarbonization solutions. It is understood that the collaboration will focus on fuel monitoring systems and integrated onboard data acquisition systems.

To note, Ascenz Marorka’s portfolio comprises solutions for LNG cargo management, electronic fuel monitoring, vessel performance management, emissions monitoring, operational and regulatory reporting, and weather routing.

