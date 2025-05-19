Quiet debut: All-electric Artemis hydrofoil vessel reaches Orkney waters

hydrofoil vessel
May 19, 2025, by Sara Kosmajac

Northern Ireland-based maritime design and applied technologies company Artemis Technologies, together with Scottish maritime transportation player Orkney Ferries and the European Marine Energy Centre (EMEC), has marked the handover of Zevi 1, a fully electric hydrofoil vessel.

Credit: Colin Keldie (EMEC)

As disclosed, the Belfast-built Artemis EF-12 Workboat XL arrived in Orkney, an archipelago off the northeastern coast of Scotland, on May 19. The newbuilding was fitted with Artemis’s eFoiler technology, which enables it to reduce drag and boost efficiency. In doing so, Zevi 1 is anticipated to minimize noise pollution and cut down on harmful pollutant emissions.

It is understood that the second unit, the 24-meter Artemis EF-24 Passenger, is also going to be handed over soon, though a precise date has not been disclosed.

“The arrival of the Artemis Technologies hydrofoil vessel is an important moment for Orkney and our community, and one that we’ve all been looking forward to. Now the exciting work begins, and we can soon see the vessel on the water going through its necessary tests. I’m confident the Electric Orkney project will provide islanders with a service that is smoother, quieter and built for the future,” Councillor Mellissa Thomson, Chair of the Board of Orkney Ferries, remarked.

The 12-metre-long workboat will reportedly begin sea trials this week, aiming to showcase the merits of electric-powered hydrofoil workboats and passenger ferries deployed across inter-isle routes in Orkney, thus supporting decarbonization efforts as well as island connectivity.

As informed, the ship is set to be put into service for a three-year-long trial, specifically, running on a route connecting Kirkwall with Shapinsay, Egilsay, Wyre and Rousay on four daily rotations.

Project partners have shared that over the coming months, data will be collected to measure Zevi 1’s efficiency and operational performance. The insights gained are expected to validate the technology and support a broader adoption of marine technology that allows for zero-emission operations throughout the archipelago and beyond.

To ensure a smooth deployment of the vessel, an “ultra-fast” charger installed in Kirkwall would provide a full charge in under an hour, the companies have said.

According to EMEC, a not-for-profit innovation catalyst, the “Electric Orkney” project was unveiled in October 2023 as part of the Zero Emission Vessels and Infrastructure (ZEVI) scheme, funded by the UK government and delivered by the UK Department of Transport via Innovate UK.

The ZEVI scheme falls under the department’s UK Shipping Office for Reducing Emissions (UK SHORE) program — a £206 million initiative dedicated to advancing technologies that enable the decarbonization of the nation’s maritime sector.

UK SHORE was announced in March 2022, and has, ever since, supported what is estimated to be over 150 projects across the country. UK SHORE implements a research and development program, as well, including a multi-year Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition (CMDC), which is managed by the delivery partner Innovate UK.

In January 2025, following a CMDC call for applications, it was revealed that coastal communities and businesses across the United Kingdom would benefit from £30 million ($37 million) of new decarbonization funding.

