QatarEnergy handpicks contractor for CCS project set to decarbonize its LNG production facilities

Carbon Capture Usage & Storage
November 3, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

Qatar’s state-owned oil and gas giant QatarEnergy has chosen Samsung C&T Corporation as the contractor, which will breathe life into a giant carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) project designed to serve the Persian Gulf state’s existing liquefied natural gas (LNG) production facilities.

Ras Laffan petrochemicals project in Qatar (aerial view); Source: CPChem

Envisioned to become one of the largest of its kind in the world, QatarEnergy’s CCS project will capture and sequester up to 4.1 million tons of CO2 per annum (mtpa), which is anticipated to place Qatar at the forefront of global large-scale carbon capture deployment, reinforcing its role in providing responsible and sustainable energy.

The Qatari giant has hired Samsung C&T Corporation to handle the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract for this landmark CCS project, which will serve the company’s existing LNG production facilities in Ras Laffan Industrial City.

Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, Qatar’s Minister of State for Energy Affairs, President and CEO of QatarEnergy, highlighted: “This milestone project builds upon our growing carbon capture and sequestration capabilities, which reinforce our position as a reliable provider of affordable lower-carbon energy.

“All our LNG expansion projects will deploy CCS technologies, with an aim to capture over 11 mtpa of CO2 by 2035.”

Located 80 kilometers north-east of Doha, the energy-industry hub is strategically close to the North Field, lying between the Far East and Europe on the international maritime shipping route. The infrastructure and supporting facilities are perceived to ensure the maximization of Qatar’s natural resources potential through exploration, storage, and export.

Al-Kaabi added: “By implementing important environmental aspects of QatarEnergy’s sustainability strategy, our CCS projects will enable a significant reduction in greenhouse gas emissions and will greatly support Qatar’s National Climate Change Action Plan.

“To achieve this, we are pleased to partner with Samsung C&T Corporation, and we look forward to the successful execution of this world-scale project.”

The company is pushing the envelope of LNG development by continuing to tap into its gas reserves, as illustrated by its expansion projects at the North Field, including the North Field East (NFE), the North Field South (NFS), and the North Field West (NFW) developments.

QatarEnergy recently secured a multi-year LNG supply agreement with India’s Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation (GSPC) after starting to utilize LNG storage and regasification capacity at the UK’s largest LNG terminal.

