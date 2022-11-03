QatarEnergy hands out new LNG carrier deals to MISC and partners

November 3, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Qatar’s state-owned oil and gas company QatarEnergy has awarded long-term charter contracts to Malaysian energy logistics group MISC Berhad and its consortium partners for additional five newbuild liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers.

Illustration. Courtesy of MISC Berhad

MISC’s consortium partners include shipping companies Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK), Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (K-Line) and China LNG Shipping (Holdings) Limited (CLNG).

The contracts cover five 174,000 cbm LNG carriers to be built by the Chinese shipyard Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding.

The vessels will be equipped with eco-efficient technologies such as X-DF 2.1 engines with intelligent control by exhaust recycling (iCER) system, which will reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

The LNG carriers are expected to be delivered commencing 2025 and will serve the needs of QatarEnergy in the transportation of LNG to various countries around the world.

MISC’s President & Group CEO Rajalingam Subramaniam said: “We would like to thank QatarEnergy for their continuing trust and confidence in our joint capabilities and expertise in delivering safe, efficient and reliable LNG shipping solutions.

“We would also like to thank our consortium partners for their support and collaboration in making this award possible. We look forward to adding value to the partnership as we continue to play a progressive role in the global LNG shipping industry.”

Together with seven long-term charter contracts that were secured in August this year, the new contracts bring to a total of 12 newbuild LNG carriers awarded by QatarEnergy to MISC and its consortium partners.

