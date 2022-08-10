QatarEnergy awards seven LNG carrier contracts to four companies

August 10, 2022, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Malaysian energy logistics group MISC Berhad and its consortium partners — shipping companies Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK), Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (K-Line) and China LNG Shipping (Holdings) Limited (CLNG) — have been awarded long-term time charter contracts by Qatar’s state-owned oil and gas company QatarEnergy for seven newbuild liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers.

Illustration. Image Courtesy: KSOE

The 174,000 cbm vessels will be built by South Korean shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI).

Once delivered in 2025 and 2026, the seven newbuilds will serve the needs of QatarEnergy, which is one of the world’s largest LNG producers, in the transportation of LNG to various countries around the world.

The LNG carriers in question will be equipped with eco-efficient technologies such as X-DF 2.1 engines with intelligent control by exhaust recycling (iCER) system and air lubrication system, which will contribute to the reduction of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

The units will have a length overall of 299 meters, a moulded breadth of 46.4 meters and a speed of 19.5 knots.

“MISC is proud to be part of this multinational collaboration … to support QatarEnergy’s aspirations. We remain committed towards promoting a sustainable future for the LNG industry and we believe that strategic partnerships and collaboration remain the key to achieving and maintaining the industry’s growth and success in the long term,” Datuk Yee Yang Chien, MISC’s President / Group Chief Executive Officer, commented.

Back in 2020, QatarEnergy, HHI and two other Korean shipbuilders signed an agreement to reserve LNG construction capacity, securing more than 100 vessels worth about $19.2 billion. The agreement has been described as the largest shipbuilding deal in the history of the LNG industry.

