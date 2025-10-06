QatarEnergy expands exploration footprint offshore Egypt; Source: QatarEnergy
Back to overview
Home Fossil Energy QatarEnergy widens its oil & gas exploration acreage by joining Shell’s block offshore Egypt

QatarEnergy widens its oil & gas exploration acreage by joining Shell’s block offshore Egypt

Business & Finance
October 6, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

Qatar’s state-owned energy giant QatarEnergy has set the wheels in motion to get a stake in an exploration block off the coast of Egypt.

QatarEnergy expands exploration footprint offshore Egypt; Source: QatarEnergy

The duo has struck a deal, subject to approval by the Egyptian government, which will enable QatarEnergy to acquire a 27% participating interest in Egypt’s North Cleopatra block, with Shell retaining a 36% participating interest as operator. The other participating interest holders are Chevron (27%) and Tharwa Petroleum Company (10%). 

Commenting on this agreement, Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, Qatar’s Minister of State for Energy Affairs, President and CEO of QatarEnergy, highlighted: “We are pleased to secure this additional exploration acreage, which further expands our upstream exploration activities in the Arab Republic of Egypt.”

Located offshore Egypt in the frontier Herodotus basin, the North Cleopatra block, which covers an area of over 3,400 square kilometers in water depths of up to 2,600 meters, is situated north and adjacent to the North El-Dabaa block, where QatarEnergy holds a 23% participating interest.

Related Article

Al-Kaabi added: “We would like to take this opportunity to thank the Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, and our partners in the block for their valued support and cooperation. We look forward to working together and delivering our exploration objectives.”

This portfolio enlargement comes shortly after QatarEnergy, alongside TotalEnergies and Société Nationale des Pétroles du Congo (SNPC), won an exploration permit offshore Congo.

OE logo

𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 ⤵️

𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐫 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝!

𝐉𝐨𝐢𝐧 𝐮𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐛𝐢𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐲 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲!

ADVERTISE on Offshore-Energy.biz
Related news

List of highlighted news articles