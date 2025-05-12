JR Shipping
Re-entering dry cargo market, JR Shipping orders two wind-ready, diesel-electric vessels

May 12, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Dutch shipping company JR Shipping has ordered two diesel-electric 8,500 dwt ECO short sea dry cargo vessels at Chowgule Shipbuilding in India.

Courtesy of JR Shipping

The two vessels are part of a series of eight vessels that have been initiated together with compatriot short sea specialist Boomsma Shipping and in close cooperation with Germany’s counterpart Leonhardt & Blumberg.

As Offshore Energy reported back in November 2023, Boomsma Shipping and Leonhardt & Blumberg placed a joint order for the construction of up to eight identical 8,500 dwt low-emission dry cargo vessels. JR Shipping Shipbrokers & Consultants acted as matchmaker and newbuilding broker in the contract.

As disclosed in the new statement, JR Shipping Group will take delivery of numbers six and eight in the series of diesel-electric, high-cubic-capacity ECO-8500 vessels designed by Conoship International in the Netherlands. The delivery of number six is scheduled for the end of June 2027 and number eight will follow at the end of February 2028.

The 13,900 cbm newbuilds have an optimized diesel-electric propulsion with four Tier III + SCR Volvo generators as propulsion, ready for lifetime extension and future fuels. They will require 50%–60% less propulsion energy compared to existing tonnage, resulting in significant emission reductions of 50%-90%, according to the company.

What is more, the ships are ready for innovations such as wind-assisted propulsion, carbon capture and emission-free operation on batteries to lower emissions even further.

This initiative is said to be part of JR Shipping Group’s broader strategy to enhance its fleet, which includes container feeder vessels, dry cargo vessels, and offshore service vessels. By investing in these new low-emission vessels, the company said it “underscores its dedication to sustainable practices and its proactive approach to meeting the future demands of maritime logistics”.

In addition, the order marks the company’s return to the dry cargo sector. JR Shipping’s activity in the short sea dry cargo vessel market was paused in 2019 following the sale of the last 5,000-ton units in the fleet. However, returning to this market has remained an objective, as per the Dutch company.

