Repsol backs Stargate Hydrogen's global electrolyzer scale-up

Repsol backs Stargate Hydrogen’s global electrolyzer scale-up

July 28, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

Stargate Hydrogen, an Estonia-based company developing alkaline electrolyzers for green hydrogen production, has entered into an alliance with Repsol, a Spain-based energy group, through a transaction in which Repsol’s corporate venture arm acquired a minority stake in Stargate to support its international growth, manufacturing scale-up, and technology development.

Credit: Stargate Hydrogen via LinkedIn

Stargate said that the incorporation of Repsol as an industry partner reinforces the momentum established earlier in 2025 when the company secured an €11 million A-round and inaugurated its new factory, noting that the alliance will enable the expansion of its manufacturing capacity, accelerate research and development initiatives, and strengthen its commercial operations across Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

This partnership is reportedly built on a shared goal: reducing the cost of renewable hydrogen production to accelerate the decarbonization of heavy industries and enhance Europe’s energy independence in critical energy production technologies.

Marko Virkebau, CEO of Stargate Hydrogen, commented: “Repsol is the largest producer and consumer of hydrogen in Spain; therefore, it has extensive first-hand experience of the complexities of hydrogen projects. We are delighted that this partnership will allow us to work together on multiple fronts, from R&D and product development to commercial deployment of Stargate’s innovative electrolyser technology.”

Gema García, Director of Open Innovation and Corporate Venturing at Repsol, stated: “Renewable hydrogen is essential to our decarbonisation roadmap. What we are looking for are innovative approaches to its production, enabling more efficient production. We have closely followed Stargate Hydrogen’s work in recent years and are confident that it can be a great ally for us to accelerate our renewable hydrogen developments.”

To note, Stargate Hydrogen seeks to advance the production and use of green hydrogen through ceramic-based electrolysis technology. As informed, the company is recognized as an Important Project of Common European Interest (IPCEI) and its current manufacturing capacity is 140 MW per year. Its customers are said to include Fortum, Utilitas, ABB, and others across Europe, Turkey, the Middle East, and India.

