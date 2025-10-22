Back to overview
Stargate Hydrogen and OX2 partner to boost Nordic renewable hydrogen rollout

Collaboration
October 22, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

Stargate Hydrogen, an Estonia-based deep-tech and green hydrogen technologies manufacturer, and OX2, a Sweden-based developer of renewable energy solutions, have signed an agreement to jointly accelerate the commercial deployment of large-scale renewable hydrogen production in the Nordic region.

Credit: Stargate Hydrogen

The agreement reportedly “paves the way” for a project in Åland, intended to serve as a hub for large-scale green hydrogen production in Northern Europe using Stargate’s 10 MW Aurora electrolyzer systems.

It is understood that the parties aim to establish one of the largest hydrogen production assets in the Nordics, utilize the latest hydrogen technology (fully developed in Europe), position Åland as a strategic energy hub for the Nordics, and support the transformation of local society within both the local industry, roadside traffic, and shipping along the green corridors concept.

Marko Virkebau, CEO of Stargate Hydrogen, said: “This agreement marks a major step forward in our mission to deliver industrial-scale green hydrogen solutions to Europe. The Åland project will demonstrate both the scalability and cost competitiveness of our new system and also position Åland as a hub of the Nordic hydrogen economy.”

As disclosed, Stargate Hydrogen and OX2 will also coordinate their participation in the ABB-led H2 Springboard program, a hydrogen innovation initiative supported by over €150 million in R&D investment.

The parties are expected to contribute technology, expertise, and infrastructure to co-develop modular hydrogen solutions with high export potential, accelerate technology validation and partner engagement, and leverage public funding and innovation networks to reduce time-to-market and strengthen competitiveness.

Anders Wiklund, Regional Manager of OX2 Åland, commented: “At OX2, we see renewable hydrogen as a key enabler of the energy transition. Partnering with Stargate Hydrogen allows us to connect world-class electrolyser technology with our large-scale renewable energy portfolio. Together, we can accelerate the development of a sustainable hydrogen ecosystem in the Nordics and beyond.”

