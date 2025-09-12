Back to overview
Home Hydrogen Stargate Hydrogen partners with Saudi Arabia’s RDIA to boost hydrogen innovation

Stargate Hydrogen partners with Saudi Arabia’s RDIA to boost hydrogen innovation

Collaboration
September 12, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

Stargate Hydrogen, an Estonia-based deep-tech and green hydrogen technologies manufacturer, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Research, Development, and Innovation Authority (RDIA) of Saudi Arabia to boost hydrogen innovation.

Credit: Stargate Hydrogen

Specifically, the parties have agreed to collaborate on initiatives that will accelerate technology transfer and local innovation. Both will reportedly also explore opportunities to strengthen the regional hydrogen value chain, drive industrial decarbonization, and position Saudi Arabia as a hub for sustainable energy technologies.

The key areas of cooperation include:

  • launching Stargate Hydrogen KSA, a new regional headquarters for Stargate Hydrogen in Riyadh, dedicated to advancing deep-tech solutions for green hydrogen production,
  • localizing Stargate Hydrogen’s proprietary technologies for deployment in the country.
  • building partnerships with Saudi academic institutions, such as KAUST, to generate intellectual property within the country, and
  • collaborating with Saudi manufacturers to develop local production capacity for electrolyzer technologies.

As disclosed, a joint steering committee will be established to oversee progress and guide the partnership, supported by dedicated teams of both partners managing daily operations. Regular workshops and stakeholder engagements are expected to ensure alignment across government, industry, and academia.

Dr. Yazeed, Executive Director of Institutional Funding, Acting Vice Governor for Ecosystem Development, stated: “This partnership with Stargate Hydrogen underscores a shared commitment to advancing green hydrogen technologies. By strengthening collaborative innovation between global leaders and local institutions, we help create shared opportunities that accelerate the Kingdom’s transition toward sustainability, while contributing to global progress in clean energy.”

Marko Virkebau, CEO of Stargate Hydrogen, added: “Saudi Arabia offers a unique and globally competitive environment to scale transformative technologies. Through this partnership with RDI, Stargate Hydrogen will drive IP generation, support local talent, and contribute to the Kingdom’s ambition of becoming a global leader in clean energy.”

To note, this signing is said to accelerate Stargate’s activities in the Middle East region as the company is setting up its regional headquarters in Riyadh.

This cooperation was facilitated by Apex Ventures, under RDI’s Global Startups Attraction Program in collaboration with the Ministry of Investment.

In other news, Stargate entered into an alliance with Repsol, a Spain-based energy group, through a transaction in which Repsol’s corporate venture arm acquired a minority stake in Stargate to support its international growth, manufacturing scale-up, and technology development.

The partnership is reportedly built on a shared goal: reducing the cost of renewable hydrogen production to accelerate the decarbonization of heavy industries and enhance Europe’s energy independence in critical energy production technologies.

Related Article

OE logo

𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 ⤵️

𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐫 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝!

𝐉𝐨𝐢𝐧 𝐮𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐛𝐢𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐲 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲!

ADVERTISE on Offshore-Energy.biz
Related news

List of highlighted news articles