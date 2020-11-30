RightShip appoints new CEO

November 30, 2020, by Jasmina Ovcina

Steen Brodsgaard Lund, Incoming CEO, RightShip,Image by RightShip

Maritime risk management agency RightShip has appointed Steen Brodsgaard Lund as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Steen joins the organisation to succeed Martin Crawford-Brunt, who will be departing RightShip on December 18th, 2020.

Throughout his three years in charge, Martin has advanced several key initiatives including drafting the new Dry Bulk Management Standard (DBMS) which supports the continuous improvement of bulk carrier safety.

Martin has also spearheaded the development of RightShip’s revised technology platform and a new rating system to deliver higher levels of safety in the shipping industry.

“It has been a real privilege to work alongside such passionate and dedicated colleagues, and in collaboration with the industry, to increase our positive impact on safety, environmental and social outcomes,” Martin Crawford Brunt, Outgoing CEO, RightShip, said.

Incoming CEO Steen Brodsgaard Lund will be based in Singapore and expand RightShip’s global reach from the maritime hub that counts many of its customers.

Rashpal Bhatti, Chairman of RightShip, said that Lund’s ship owning, ship management, classification society and nav/com experience coupled with strategic relationships with owners, regulators and technology companies, match perfectly with RightShip’s ambitions to build partnerships with customers and grow its digital market presence.

Steen has over 30 years’ experience in the maritime industry. He spent 21 years with A.P Moller Maersk, where he was responsible for the Maersk Line network in the Americas, Oceania, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

He was also the Executive Vice President and Head of Asia Pacific for Germanischer Lloyd, and following the creation of DNV GL in 2013, he returned to Singapore to lead the regional operation of the newly merged company until 2017.

Steen subsequently headed Radio Holland’s activities in Asia and since early 2019 served as CCO and CDO at Executive Ship Management.

“RightShip’s mission remains to improve the safety and environmental sustainability of the maritime industry, which matches the experience I have built during my career. I look forward to working together with all RightShip colleagues in Melbourne, London, Houston and Singapore as we build close partnerships with our customers and set the strategic direction to deliver true relevance and integrated value to the entire maritime ecosystem,” Lund said.