Rotech Subsea continues working offshore Taiwan

December 18, 2020, by Nadja Skopljak

Rotech Subsea has secured a contract for the second phase of cable trenching work at an undisclosed offshore wind project in Taiwan.

Rotech said that it has also been contracted to supply an additional spread of equipment for a wholly new campaign for the same client which will run concurrently.

The Aberdeen-based company completed an initial scope of work at the state-owned wind farm in Q2/3 2020 which saw its TRS1 suspended jet trencher carry out an inter-array and export cable trenching scope for a major long term tier 1 client.

The scope of work consisted of burying a total of 21 cables, four export and 17 inter-array, and was completed in two stages.

“The second phase of this project is set to commence in early 2021 with the client having already requested to keep the TRS1 tool on stand-by in Taiwan to ensure its availability,” said Director of Subsea Stephen Cochrane.

“It’s fantastic that the client has also requested another TRS1 for an additional campaign which will run concurrently.”