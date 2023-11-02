Rotterdam backs shore power projects with fresh funding

November 2, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

The municipality of Rotterdam has decided to offer companies that are considering making the switch to shore-based power the opportunity to have a feasibility study carried out, of which 80% will be funded by the municipality.

Danny Cornelissen; Port of Rotterdam

Vessels that have a shore-based power connection can switch to electricity from the shore when they are moored at the quay. This means vessels no longer need to keep the diesel generators running as a means of providing electricity. Therefore, this could reduce nitrogen and CO2 emissions, minimize noise pollution, and create better air quality. The municipality will be offering up to €20,000 ($21,200) for the projects.

A company selected by the municipality will carry out the feasibility study. The study includes:

assessment of the electricity demand of mooring vessels;

basic technical design of a shore-based power installation;

assessment of the electrical connection and possible interconnection with own generation;

identification of potential connection opportunities for charging infrastructure for vehicles or mobile equipment;

business case including any inevitable losses;

emissions reduction as a result of the construction and use of a shore-based power installation;

overview of subsidy opportunities.

In May this year, the Dutch Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management announced its plans to allocate a sum of €140 million towards supporting the implementation of shore power installations within seaports. Additionally, an extra €40 million will be contributed from the climate fund, the ministry said.

The five major seaports of national importance, the ports of Amsterdam, Groningen, Moerdijk, and North Sea Port (Vlissingen, Terneuzen, and Ghent), including Rotterdam Port, will work together with the ministry and the relevant terminals on the implementation of the shore power installations.