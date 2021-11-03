Rotterdam World Gateway partners with Shell to become carbon-neutral

November 3, 2021, by Fatima Bahtić

Rotterdam World Gateway (RWG) has entered into a partnership with oil major Shell to offset the CO2 emissions and become completely carbon-neutral by 2024.

As disclosed, RWG plans to have fully carbon-neutral container handling at the terminal in the port of Rotterdam. To achieve this, the Rotterdam container terminal is investing in Shell’s Nature-Based Solutions program which has been validated by Kiwa. These are projects aimed at protecting and restoring natural areas, thus allowing CO2 emissions to be absorbed by nature.

However, to achieve this a number of modifications are required. For example, the current container handling equipment with combustion engines, which already use the cleaner fuel GTL (gas to liquid), will be replaced by fully electric equipment. Next to that, the electrical and civil infrastructure will be upgraded to provide, among others, high power charger points.

“We at RWG are committed to sustainable and clean operations. Our goal to be completely emission-free from 2024 onwards is not only ambitious, but also necessary regarding future generations,” Ronald Lugthart, CEO at RWG said.

RWG’s terminal has automated its services extensively to boost the efficiency of storage and transshipment of containers.

Opened in 2015 at Maasvlakte 2, the reclaimed extension to the Port of Rotterdam, RWG is an international consortium consisting of DP World and the shipping lines APL, MOL, HMM, and CMA CGM.

With an annual capacity of 2.35 million TEU, RWG is able to handle the newest generation of ultra-large container vessels at its two berths. Last year, the terminal received two new deep-sea quay cranes to boost capacity.

RWG has already limited CO2 emissions to a minimum: all our cranes and many of the vehicles, such as the automated guided vehicles (AGVs), run on green electricity. It is also the first deep-sea terminal to be “LNG ready”.

“The transition from fuel oil to LNG as a sustainable fuel is an important step in making shipping more sustainable. We facilitate this development not only to be able to work sustainably, but also to reduce the impact on the environment and on society,” according to RWG.