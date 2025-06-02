Back to overview
DP World, VIMC Lines launch shipping route in Vietnam to cut transport emissions

June 2, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

The UAE-based port and terminal operator DP World, in partnership with Vietnamese shipping company VIMC Container Lines Joint Stock Company (VIMC Lines) has launched the Mekong Express, a new domestic sea-river transport promising significant carbon emission cuts.

The new service operates twice a week and connect the Can Tho (Cai Cui) and Cai Mep ports, cutting transit time by almost 70%, from 48 hours to 15 hours.

“While the previous journey covers approximately 367 km, the coastal route is significantly shorter at around 200 km, making it a faster, more sustainable and cost-effective solution for cargo owners across Vietnam,” DP World said.

The Mekong Express completed its inaugural journey on May 30, 2025. Designed to support dry and cold chain logistics, the Mekong Express can transport up to several hundred TEUs per voyage and is capable of handling a large number of refrigerated containers.

The partners plan to expand the route to include a call at the Saigon Premier Container Terminal (SPCT), which is operated by DP World and a call at Saigon Hiep Phuoc Port under the Vietnam Maritime Corporation (VIMC).

As explained, the new service is also a more sustainable alternative to road transport, generating 60% less carbon emissions. Equipped with real-time digital cargo tracking and carbon monitoring, DP World and VIMC Lines expect the service to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2026.

“With the Mekong Express, we are responding to demand for a more efficient and reliable service. This will help support economic development not just within southern Vietnam but throughout the country. The launch of this new coastal logistics service also marks a major step in our expansion in Vietnam, complementing our ongoing operation of Saigon Premier Container Terminal,” Glen Hilton, CEO & Managing Director, Asia Pacific, DP World, commented.

“VIMC is proud to launch and operate the Mekong Express service, a service which brings new levels of efficiency and reliability to Vietnam’s domestic logistics landscape. The collaboration between VIMC Lines and DP World Vietnam in this service reflects our shared commitment to advancing and innovating new solutions for customers in the country,” Le Quang Trung, Deputy CEO of Vietnam Maritime Corporation (VIMC), Chairman of the Board of Directors of Can Tho Port Joint Stock Company, said.

South Vietnam, home to the Mekong Delta Key Economic Region (MDKER) and the Southern Key Economic Region (SKER), has become the engine of Vietnam’s manufacturing and export economy. By enhancing connectivity between these strategically vital zones, the Mekong Express is expected to strengthen Vietnam’s role in regional and global logistics networks.

DP World currently operates the Saigon Premier Container Terminal (SPCT) in Ho Chi Minh City, with an annual capacity of 400,000 TEUs and the only roll-on/roll-off port in Southern Vietnam. The company also has its corporate office in Ho Chi Minh, and three other freight forwarding offices at Can Tho, Haiphong, and Hanoi.

Established in April 2024, VIMC Lines, a subsidiary of the state-owned Vietnam Maritime Corporation (VIMC), aims to develop and integrated service supply chain of shipping, seaport and logistics services, contributing to the implementation of the strategy for sustainable development of Vietnam’s marine economy to 2030.

