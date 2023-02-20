Rovco completes decommissioning ops offshore UK

February 20, 2023, by Edin Neimarlija

Rovco has completed a contract awarded by Well-Safe Solutions which saw the UK company support well plug and abandonment decommissioning operations in the Southern North Sea.

Illustration (Courtesy of Rovco)

For the project, which began in July, Rovco provided Well-Safe Solutions with field survey operations to ensure decommissioning of a platform that ceased production in 2015.

Under the terms of the contract, Rovco provided debris survey and clearance solutions in water depths of 20 to 30 meters, as well as habitat characterization surveys to mitigate risk and eliminate uncertainty about seabed conditions prior to the client deploying a jack-up vessel at the site.

The project saw VOS Star, on charter from Vroon, used for the activities. It was equipped as standard with Seaeye Leopard work-class ROVs, fitted with multi-beam echo sounders, 4K stereo cameras, manipulators, recovery basket and photogrammetry technology to carry out specialist hydrographic surveys and underwater asset inspections.

Using its SubSLAM X2 technology, Rovco also carried out jacket inspection operations, providing the client with 3D models of the platform footings to identify any scouring across the structure.

“Accurate data sets from subsea surveys and inspections are key to the safety and efficiency of their operations and they know they can rely on our people and our technology to provide the highest quality data in real-time,” said Simon Miller, Chief Revenue Officer at Rovco.

“We’re pleased to be able to play a continuing role in decommissioning and the energy transition in the North Sea, supporting Well-Safe Solutions in its quest to safely and cost-efficiently plug and abandon wells in the Southern North Sea.”

In terms of most recent activities, it is worth mentioning that in January Rovco signed an initial three-year charter party agreement with Glomar Offshore for the multi-purpose support vessel Glomar Supporter as part of its growth strategy within its site characterization business unit.