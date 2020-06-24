Rovco sets up Edinburgh base

Subsea technology firm Rovco has established a new office in the city of Edinburgh, Scotland.

The new Scottish office location also establishes a dedicated operational base to serve Rovco’s current portfolio of offshore renewable and energy projects.

The company said it aims to continue to support both the offshore wind and broader energy sector offering hydrographic, O&M and construction support services.

The office will house its operational team, whilst further plans are in hand to find an East Coast Quayside location for deployment of equipment and technology.

“This Edinburgh office represents an important and significant milestone for our company,” said Simon Miller, Rovco general manager.

“It accommodates our growing team and enables us to develop and attract additional talent, leveraging the strong academic resource from the local Universities.

Additionally, Rovco will bring its offshore experience to Scotland, helping maintain existing and near operational wind farms, whilst supporting ScotWind seabed leasing rounds.

In addition to its corporate headquarters in Bristol, UK, the new Edinburgh office and operations base, support the Scottish supply chain, local content targets, and goals.

With continued investment in our team, technologies and fleet of assets, we are looking to make our Edinburgh location a key part of our offshore services business transactions and growth, along with creating multiple new opportunities of employment across key support and operational areas.

Simon Miller also said that Rovco’s digital technologies and offshore renewable offerings are primed and ready to support both existing and new fixed or floating assets across Scotland’s offshore wind farms.”