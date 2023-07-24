RST and Samskip launch 1st shore power green initiative

July 24, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Rotterdam Shortsea Terminals (RST) and Dutch logistics company Samskip have launched Green Shore Power initiative, which aims to reduce CO2 emissions produced by vessels docked by providing new clean shore-powered energy solutions.

Samskip

As informed, the launching took place on 21 July where delegations from Samskip, RST, Port of Rotterdam (HBR), Municipality of Rotterdam and HES gathered. During the event, the vessel Samskip Innovator provided an onsite demonstration of the transition between ship power and the new shore power. According to Samskip, the shore power solution is the first of its kind in the Netherlands ports.

“There are many ways to reduce CO2, such as: Samskip vessels using bio-fuel, the CO2 capturing systems also installed on Samskip vessels, WASP (Wind Assisted Ships Propulsion) and last but not least shore power,” Head of Fleet Management – Vessel, Erik Hofmeester, said.

“Green shore power facilitates clean and silent ship-operations in the ports of Rotterdam. We have set ambitious decarbonization targets for the upcoming years, with a clear aim to achieve net-zero emissions by 2040. Remarkably, this goal puts us a decade ahead of the legally mandated requirement for the maritime industry, which is currently set at 2050.”

“I am truly proud to be able to say that we are the first sea-terminal in the Netherlands which has a shore power connection. For me, keying in on the path towards CO2 neutrality means partnering with customers and suppliers and I am thrilled that together with Samskip, HES and Jolectra, we have been able to make a first step. Furthermore I would like to extend my gratitude towards the Port of Rotterdam authorities who have played an active role in the support and establishment of this pilot,” CEO of RST Arno Storm, noted.

The partners revealed that the new shore power endeavor was largely possible through the knowledge of Harbour Electronical Services (HES) which both prepared and outfitted Samskip’s shortsea vessel Innovator to receive shore power. The power supply unit at the quay of RST has been installed by Jolectra.

“Onshore power supply systems are a critical step towards the decarbonization of the shipping sector. Given that docked vessels currently leave their engines running to generate onboard electricity while burning gasoil constantly, the impact of green onshore power becomes abundantly clear. For the entire shipping sector, shore-side electricity is expected to reduce CO2 emissions by 5 megatons of CO2 per year (3.7% of global shipping emissions),” it was highlighted.

The Port of Rotterdam has earlier announced that the carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions in the port fell by four per cent in 2022 compared to 2021. Projects that the industry, the port and partners are now working on in the port area add up to a reduction of 13.7 Mtonnes per year.

These include projects such as carbon capture and storage (Porthos), electrification of industry and use of shore power for shipping.