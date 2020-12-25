RTE issues tender for grid insurance at floating trio

December 25, 2020, by Nadja Skopljak

French transmission system operator RTE Réseau de Transport d’Electricité has issued a tender seeking insurance for the grid connection works of three floating offshore wind pilot projects.

The first lot of the tender concerns the subscription of one or more construction all risks policies relating to the grid connection works of the Groix Belle Ile, Eoliennes Flottantes du Golfe du Lion (EFGL) and EolMed projects.

The second lot is for the subscription of one or more third-party liability policies for the grid connection works, while the third lot is for the environmental impairment liability.

The duration of the contract is two years. It may be tacitly renewed for further periods of 12 months following the initial 24-month period.

The deadline for submitting applications for the tender is 5 January 2021 by 12:00 local time.

The 28.5MW Groix & Belle-Île pilot will comprise three MHI Vestas 9.5 MW turbines installed about 22km from the French coast.

The EFGL and EolMed projects will each feature three MHI Vestas 10 MW turbines. The pilots are expected to be built in 2022 and 2023, respectively.