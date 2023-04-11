RVO, EnBW issue offshore wind contract notices

April 11, 2023, by Adnan Memija

The Netherlands Enterprise Agency (RVO) and Germany-based EnBW have issued contract notices seeking services for the development of offshore wind farms in the Doordewind wind farm zone and in the German Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), respectively.

EnBW/Illustration

RVO aims to publish a tender around the end of May or the beginning of June 2023. The goal of the tender is to conclude contracts with one or more tenderers who are able to carry out geophysical investigations at the Doordewind wind farm zone.

The tender will consist of three different lots, divided on the basis of scope and data type.

The exact scope of the assignment will be determined in the near future, but both 2D and 3D Ultra-High Resolution Seismic (UHRS) surveys are anticipated, in different lots.

The offshore campaigns for the investigations are planned to start at the beginning of 2024.

In June 2022, the Government disclosed the tendering timelines and locations for nine offshore wind projects with a combined capacity of up to 13.4 GW, which includes a previously identified area, on top of the new ones.

The 2 GW Doordewind I and the 2 GW Doordewind II will be put up for auction in 2027, with the commissioning set for 2031.

When it comes to EnBW, the German energy company issued a contract notice for geology, oceanography, and hydrology services.

EnBW intends to conduct a geophysical survey for the installation of new offshore wind farms in the German Exclusive Economic Zone.

The survey will consist of Multibeam Echosounder (MBES), Side Scan Sonar (SSS), gradiometer, Subbottom Profiler (SBP), and optionally 2D UHRS.

The estimated total value of the contract, excluding VAT, is €10 million. The duration of the contract shall be ten months with no options for renewal, according to the notice.

Additionally, EnBW issued a contract notice seeking environmental surveys and impact assessments such as benthic and fish survey, and marine mammals and bird survey in the German EEZ.

The contract is divided into three lots. The time limit for receipt of tenderers or requests to participate is 8 May.

The offshore surveys shall start no later than February 2024 and being conducted continuously for 24 months. The interim report after twelve months shall be submitted no later than May 2025 and the final report shall be submitted no later than May 2026, according to the notice.

In January, Germany’s Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency (BSH) published a new area development plan for the expansion of offshore wind energy.

The plan maps out the build-out of offshore wind by 2030, by when the country is to reach 30 GW of capacity connected to its grid, and sets the stage for further deployment of wind turbines at sea, with the 2035 target of 40 GW estimated to be exceeded.

Germany specified the areas for new offshore wind farms in the North and Baltic Seas, the tendering timeline, commissioning, and grid connection.