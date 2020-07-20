RVO issues IJmuiden Ver integrated ground model tender

The Netherlands Enterprise Agency (RVO) has issued a tender for the development of an integrated ground model for the 4 GW IJmuiden Ver wind farm zone.

The objective of this tender is to conclude an agreement with a tenderer who is able to develop an Integrated Ground Model (IGM) and a Geotechnical Interpretative Report for the IJmuiden Ver. This integrated ground model and geotechnical interpretative report should be of sufficient accuracy to allow (preliminary) foundation design.

The deliverables of this assignment will be made available to the participants in the concession tenders for the IJmuiden Ver offshore wind farm zone in the fourth quarter of 2022 at the latest.

The IGM will be made based on the results of the geophysical work that is currently ongoing at IJmuiden Ver. It will then be used as input for the geotechnical campaign which will validate the geological model resulting from the geophysical investigation and to confirm the soil engineering properties required by developers to progress with their geotechnical foundation designs and other general design and installation requirements for the wind farm, as well as those relating to cable installation.

The contract will run from 21 October 2020 to the end of 2022, and is subject to renewals. The tender remains open until 27 August.

Located some 62 kilometres off the west coast of the Netherlands, the 400km2 Ijmuiden Ver zone is divided into four sites – IJmuiden Ver I,II, III, and IV.

The Dutch government will issue two tenders for the permits to develop the sites, in 2023 for IJmuiden Ver I and II, and in 2025 for IJmuiden Ver III and IV.